A Japanese national lost cash and watch amounting to around P500,000 after a theft allegedly broke inside his unit in Legazpi Village in Makati City.

Police report from Makati City Police Community Precinct 5 said the 41-year old victim appeared at the police station around 4pm Tuesday and reported the alleged theft incident that transpired in his residence between 6pm of July 22 and 8am of July 23.

According to the victim, he left his residence around 6pm and placed his P350,000 cash and a wristwatch amounting to P200,000 inside his cabinet but he noticed that they were all missing when he returned on the following day.

Authorities went to his residence for ocular inspection and investigation. They also sought for CCTV footage in the building for possible identification of the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS