Seven people died while five others were injured after the vehicle carrying them fell into a deep ravine in Ifugao on Wednesday, police said.

The Isuzu Elf truck plunged into a 10-meter deep ravine upon reaching a downward slope road in Barangay Chalalo in Aguinaldo town at around 8:30 a.m., according to Cordillera police director Brig. Gen. Israel Ephraim Dickson.

The driver lost control of the steering wheel after the brake allegedly malfunctioned. He and the six passengers died on the spot, while five other passengers were injured in the accident and rushed to different hospitals.

Most of the victims who were from Barangay Mahjong hitched for a ride to bring their products to the nearby town's public market when the incident happened, police said. DMS