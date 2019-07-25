An alleged bomber of terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was arrested in a joint law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay on Wednesday morning.

Capt. Clint Antipala, Army’s 1st Infantry Division spokesman, identified the ASG bomber as Isnaji Hasim who was operating under Furiji Indama, a Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf leader.

Antipala said according to Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, the Commander of the Army’s 44th Infantry Battalion, Hasim “is also a close associate of Hashim Saripa, one of those responsible in bombing a military checkpoint in Lamitan, Basilan on July 31, 2018 where at least 10 died and 9 others were wounded.”

“He was also involved in the Jan 23, 2015 Guiwan Bus Terminal Bombing in Zamboanga City that also resulted into 2 deaths and 52 injured”, Templonuevo added.

Antipala said Hasim was arrested during the joint police and military operation at the vicinity of Brgy. Bangkaw-bangkaw, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay province around 9 am Wednesday.

“The bomber yielded one caliber .30 BAR rifle, one grenade, improvised explosive, blasting caps and other bomb paraphernalia,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Bagnus Gaerlan, 102nd Infantry Brigade Commander, said the law enforcement operation was conducted by military and police forces following reports received from the civilian citizen in the area.

“Our appreciation to the concerned civilian who tipped the troops that led to the arrest of Hasim,” he said.

“This is an evidence that even the locals denounce the presence of terrorist group in their communities. 102nd Infantry Brigade will continue to hunt down the remaining terrorist who are planning to conduct atrocities in the area,” Gaerlan added. Robina Asido/DMS