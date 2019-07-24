Malacanang on Tuesday clarified that a liquor ban at 12 midnight is what President Rodrigo Duterte wants the Congress to consider and not closure of establishments.

“No. Liquor ban,” Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

Panelo said it will be similar to what Duterte implemented while he was mayor of Davao City.

In an ambush interview after his State of the Nation Address, Duterte said he would like the Congress to “ponder” on prohibition on selling liquors at 12 midnight.

“I was just suggesting. I’d like Congress to ponder on it and maybe sleep on it and if they want. But it can improve tremendously the quality of life. Stop drinking at almost 11, then you go home,” he said.

“Overall, by experience it will do good. But I said, it would be at the expense of a reduced income for those who operate nightclubs, clubs, discos during nighttime,” he added.

The president said he is “serious” with his suggestion. Ella Dionisio/DMS