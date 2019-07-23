Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda on Monday expressed his support in promoting the historical Walled City of Intramuros.

During a courtesy call on Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at city hall, Haneda said he will assist Moreno in bringing more Japanese tourists to Intramuros.

"I am going to promote the historical trail of Intramuros because it has a Japanese footprint too," Haneda said.

"It is a magnet for Japanese tourists," he added.

Haneda also lauded Moreno for his achievements and in making improvements in the city.

"I am impressed with your achievements for the city in so short time," he said. "You hit the ground running."

Moreno gave Haneda a "symbolic key to the city of Manila," while the Japanese envoy handed a ceramic present with a phoenix illustration.

Haneda said Moreno is "just like a phoenix."

During their 20-minute meeting, Haneda also invited Moreno to visit Tokyo and Yokohama. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS