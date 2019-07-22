Malacanang on Sunday congratulated Senator Manny Pacquiao on his triumph against American boxer Keith Thurman.

The 40 year-old Pacquiao defeated Thurman and obtained the WBA super welterweight championship in a split decision.

"At the start of the year, Senator Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao made the whole country proud as he successfully defended his WBA welterweight belt over American Adrien Broner,'' said Presdential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

''Six months later, he doubled this feat as he defeated Keith Thurman today via split decision, even knocking him down in the 1st round," added Panelo.

Panelo said the victory of "Pambansang Kamao", as Pacquiao is also known, is a victory for the nation.

Pacquiao "once again puts the flag above the pedestal with his display of tenacity and courage," added Panelo.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP) congratulated Pacquiao, a reserve colonel.

''Senator Pacquiao's dedication to his craft, hard work, and sacrifice continue to be an inspiration to most of us Filipinos, especially in the military organization,'' said Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief.

Panelo said the government thanked ''Manny for not only bringing honor and glory to our flag, but for once again uniting all Filipinos worldwide with his display of athleticism, power and Filipino pride." Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS