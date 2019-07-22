President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to discuss what he has done during the past three years of his six-year term in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) during a joint session of Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte will report his administration's achievements, the country's present situation and visions for the nation's future.

"Tomorrow on his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will report to the Filipino people the achievements of the Administration in the past three years, the present situation of the country, and his plans to further move forward for the three years," he said.

Duterte will also include in his message pressing issues under his administration including the administration's war against illegal drugs and the West Philippine Sea dispute.

"We can expect that he will tackle the promises he made on fighting corruption, illegal drugs, criminality, and rebellion," Panelo said.

"We can also expect that he will speak about other major issues, such as that of the West Philippine Sea, ways to sustain growth in our economy, as well as his legislative agenda," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS