The military will provide free viewing of the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight boxing match between Manny Pacquiao versus Keith Thurman on Sunday.

"The Philippine Air Force will conduct a free public viewing of the Live Telecast boxing match of Manny "Pac Man" Pacquiao vs Keith "One Time" Thurman,'' said Maj. Aristides Galang Jr., Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesman Friday.

Pacquiao holds the rank of colonel in the Army Reserve Command

Galang said free public viewing will be provided in PAF bases nationwide.

Venues for live telecast are the PAF Gymnasium in Col Jesus Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, the Officers Club House in Basa Air Base, Floridablanca, Pampanga, the Officers Club House at Clark Air Base, Pampanga, at the New Air Defense Alert Center in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, the Multi-Purpose Hall, Edwin Andrews Air Base in Zamboanga City and at the Base Theater at BGen Benito N Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan Cebu.

Galang said other areas with live viewing are the Multi-Purpose Hall, Air Force Officers School at Fernando Air Base in Lipa City, Batangas, the Multi-Purpose Hall, 710th SPOW, Col Ernesto Rabina Air Base in Brgy. Sta. Juliana, Capas, Tarlac and at the Maj Danilo Atienza Air Base Gymnasium in Sangley point, Cavite.

"The activity is one way to boost the morale and welfare of the PAF personnel and their dependents. Likewise, it will serve as a bonding activity for families by watching the people’s champ," he said.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said a public viewing will also provided at Ricarte Hall, Philippine Army Officers Clubhouse, Multi-Purpose Hall, Army General Hospital and Army Wellness Center in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

"This venture aims to heighten the morale of Army personnel and their dependents, specifically, of the battle casualties," he said. Robina Asido/DMS