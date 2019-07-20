President Rodrigo Duterte told 64 officials and employees of the Bureau of Customs he met Thursday they will face administrative charges for alleged corruption.

In a statement Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte met with them at Malacanang Palace where he told them "corruption has no place under his watch".

"He told them that consistent with due process, they will be given their day in court," said Panelo.

Last week, Duterte said he removed the entire administrative section of the Bureau of Customs.

"I removed the entire administrative section of Customs. I removed them all, 64 of them. I told them to report (to me)," Duterte said in a speech.

Panelo said administrative charges over allegations of corrupt practices in office will be filed against them before the Office of the Ombudsman, unless they opt to resign, and prosecutors will ask for their immediate suspension.

"PRRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) assured them that he would not begrudge them if they would avail of legal remedies to question their removal from office," he said.

"He thanked them for accepting his invitation to meet him in Malacañang, which according to him, showed they still have respect for him," he added.

Pending the filing of cases, the officials will be placed in floating status without authority to act on official matters.

"Let this serve as a reminder to all those officials or employees in the government that they cannot escape liability or accountability for their acts of corruption under the Duterte administration," said Panelo. Ella Dionisio/DMS