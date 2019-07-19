Malacanang strongly condemned the death of a one-year -old boy after being allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man in Makati City last Tuesday.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric rape and murder of a one-year-old boy in Makati,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said the tragic news has reached President Rodrigo Duterte.

“And he, like all Filipinos, has been extremely outraged by this heinous criminal act,” he added.

The suspect, Gerald Reparip, was arrested on Wednesday and admitted to committing the crime.

Panelo commended the Philippine National Police for the immediate arrest of the suspect.

“Given the atrocity of this felony, investigation is also being undertaken to determine whether the suspect is under the influence of drugs,” he said.

“We assure everyone that authorities will leave no stone unturned to give justice to the young boy and his family,” Panelo added.

Reparip said he choked the victim while allegedly raping him. He admitted being drunk but denied being an illegal drug user.

The victim was found by his grandmother in the seventh floor of the abandoned building, which is being taken care of by his grandparents, after going missing.

Authorities said it was the birthday of the child’s grandfather and they invited the suspect to join their drinking session at the second floor of the abandoned building.

The suspect, who is under the custody of the Makati police, is facing rape with homicide charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS