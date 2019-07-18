Tropical Storm ''Falcon'' maintained its strength as it moved north-northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Wednesday.

In Pagasa's weather bulletin issued at 5 pm, the center of ''Falcon'' was seen at 265 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

''Falcon'' has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour near the center.

''Falcon'', Pagasa said, is moving north-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 2 was raised over Batanes while Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was raised in Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Zambales, Batan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Romblon until Thursday.

Light to moderate with heavy rains are also expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

The weather bureau said ''Falcon'' is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 pm , a low pressure area was also monitored by Pagasa at 180 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS