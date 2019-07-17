A dengue outbreak killed 89 people in eight areas in Western Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

The NDRRMC said a dengue outbreak was declared in the province of Capiz and Guimaras on July 12 and in Iloilo City on July 5.

The outbreak was declared following an increase on the recorded number of dengue cases in the three areas.

It also recorded 15,803 cases of dengue in Western and Eastern Visayas from January 1 to July 12, 2019.

Aklan had 15 fatalities, five in Antique, 15 in Capiz, two in Guimaras, 20 in Iloilo, five in Iloilo City, 23 in Negros Occidental and four in Bacolod City.

The municipalities of Pontevedra and President Roxas in Capiz and Maasin in Iloilo were placed under state of calamity within the month. Robina Asido/DMS