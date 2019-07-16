Tropical depression Falcon has slightly accelerated to 25 kilometers per hour as it moves towards the east of Casiguran in Aurora Province , the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

According to the weather bureau's advisory, as of 10 am the center of the tropical depression was last seen at 940 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 1,150 kilometers east of Casiguran.

Falcon has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.

Pagasa said a tropical cyclone warning signal may be raised over portions of Northern Luzon Tuesday morning.

Falcon may intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over extreme Northern Luzon by Wednesday afternoon or evening, Pagasa said.

The weather bureau said scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will be felt over Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Due to southwest monsoon, Metro Manila will have cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Cagayan Valley, Zambales, Bataan and Mindoro provinces will have moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday due to Falcon and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Residents in these areas, including those who reside in flood and landslide-prone areas, are advised to take precautions and are urged by Pagasa to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

Fisherfolks with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

Pagasa said Falcon is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS