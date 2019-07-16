The head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Monday said the Republic Act 9372 or Human Security Act is ''very disadvantageous" to law enforcers that is why there is a need to amend it.

"The Human Security Act is somewhat disadvantageous for law enforcers. If you will see the provisions, like on the conduct of surveillance, case build up of a person (it is) very disadvantageous for law enforcers," Police General Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing.

The PNP wants to amend the law to address terrorism after confirmation of the first Filipino suicide bomber during the recent Sulu incident where explosions rocked a military camp, killing eight.

Albayalde explained that under the law, a person will have to be informed a surveillance will be conducted. Once the person is not notified of this, law enforcement agencies have to pay the person P500,000.

"Our law enforcers are pitiful. That's why even our foreign counterparts have comments on our Human Security Act. It's as if ...protecting a criminal," he said.

Albayalde mentioned the 72-hour case build up against a suspected terrorist.

"Rule now is 72 hours but now it's more than 72 hours extendable just like in some foreign countries. If I'm.not mistaken, in Australia they can hold a person for 30 days extendable on whether the evidence is strong without a case in court," he said.

"Here if you develop or do a case buildup against a person, 72 hours is not enough," he added.

If the Congress amends the Human Security Act, authorities can build a stronger case, an airtight case against suspects.

"Hopefully it will be approved and immediately becomes a priority bill," said Albayalde. Ella Dionisio/DMS