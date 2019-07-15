A construction worker died after a tower crane snapped from the top of a construction site in Manila Sunday morning.

Initial report from Sampaloc Police Station identified the victim as John Eric Marcoso, 23 years old.

Marcoso was transferring the scrap metals to their truck when the cable of the tower crane was cut-off causing the pulley to fall from the 28th floor of University Home Dos Castillas around 11am.

The incident resulted to his instantaneous death.

Authorities from Manila Police District Homicide and Crime Laboratory Section immediately responded to the area to conduct an investigation.

Six people were invited to MPD Homicide Section for further investigation. Ella Dionisio/DMS