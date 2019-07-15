Palawan Island in the Philippines was chosen as second best island in the world, according to Travel + Leisure (T+L).

In its 2019 report, Palawan got a score of 90.87 from T+L readers who were asked to weigh in on their travel experiences around the globe.

This is an improvement from last year’s sixth place with 90.04.

T+L said the readers rated the islands according to the activities and sights; natural attraction and beaches; food, friendliness, and overall value.

They said Palawan was lauded for its coastlines.

First on the list is Sri Lanka for its marine national parks, making its destination a surfer’s, snorkeler’s, and diver’s dream, while third on the list is Bali, Indonesia followed by Milos, Greece; Maldives, Anguilla, Crete, Greece; Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada; Koh Lanta, Thailand; Azores, Portugal; Paros, Greece; Fiji Islands, Galápagos Islands, Ecuador; Santorini, Greece; and Maui, Hawaii.

Palawan also entered the second spot for best island in Asia, together with Cebu and Boracay in Aklan at the seventh and ninth places, respectively.

For last year’s top 5 best islands in Asia, Palawan ranked third while Boracay ranked second in the polls.

T+L said these three are the longtime favorites.

“Thanks to top-notch reef and wreck diving, white-sand beaches, hiking trails with waterfalls, and welcoming locals. Five-star lodgings with water views and doting service abound, from the Shangri-La Boracay Resort & Spa to El Nido’s four eco-friendly, waterfront Palawan properties,” it said.

T+L is a travel brand which shares travel inspiration and information on the best destinations and properties to visit around the world. Ella Dionisio/DMS