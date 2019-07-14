Senator Imee Marcos urged the government Saturday to "cut diplomatic ties with Iceland ASAP," after the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted the European country's resolution to launch a review on the human rights situation in the Philippines.

"A strong statement is in order that the values and political agenda of other countries, many of them developed countries like Iceland, cannot be imposed on an independent country like the Philippines," Marcos said, noting that not even half of the UNHRC members voted in favor of the resolution.

Of the UNHRC's 47 members, 18 voted in favor of the resolution, 14 against, while 15 abstained.

Marcos also scored the "state-sponsored abortion" of developed countries that showed their "distorted values and double-standard morality."

"They point a finger at the Philippines for alleged human rights violations, yet they justify the killing of defenseless, unborn children," Marcos explained.

"Other countries cannot presume to know better how we should enforce our own drug laws," Marcos said. "Due process may seem slow in investigating alleged human rights violations, but the rule of law prevails and has not been set aside." DMS