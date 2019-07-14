A Philippine Navy ship will make its second visit to Russia for the second time.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Saturday BRP Davao del Sur with a helicopter detachment afloat will visit Vladivostok from July 24 to 29.

“The Philippine Navy will participate in the Naval Parade in connection with Russian Navy Day Celebration. This will be the second time that a Philippine Navy vessel will visit Russia,” he said.

He said BRP Davao Del Sur will be manned with 300 Philippine Navy delegates during the visit.

Zata said the send-off ceremony will be held at Pier 13 in South Harbor, Manila on Monday.

He said the Philippine Navy delegates are expected to arrive at Vladivostok “a day earlier” or by Tuesday next week.

In 2018, BRP Tarlac was the first Philippine Navy vessel to visit Russia. Robina Asido/DMS