At least 25 persons were injured in four municipalities after a magnitude 5.5 earthquake rocked Surigao del Sur Saturday morning.

Office of Civil Defense ( OCD) Caraga regional director Liza Mazo said the 25 who had minor injuries were treated at the Madrid District Hospital.

She said three were referred to Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center at Tandag City for further check-up.

Mazo said the injured came from the municipalities of Lanuza, Carmen, Madrid and Cantilan.

Initial report from OCD Caraga showed damage within the four municipalities.

In the municipality of Lanuza, one privately owned newly-built building collapsed while the walls of Agsam Catholic Church were damaged and cracks were seen at Agsam Barangay Gym.

In Carmen town, cracks were reported at the municipal hall and the public market. The Cancavan water system and a barangay hall were damaged and the ceiling of Carmen Parish Church collapsed.

The old public market in Madrid collapsed while a fire truck and a police vehicle were damaged due to the building that crumbled.

In Cantilan, there were reports of cracks at Magosilom Casa Bridge while Chanlac restaurant had collapsed and a hotel (Sunrise Inn) sustained structural damage.

The OCD has yet to release an initial estimate on damage caused by the quake. Robina Asido/DMS