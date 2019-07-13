まにら新聞ウェブ

7月13日のまにら新聞から

Palace denies issuing memo adopting no contact apprehension for TNVS drivers, operators.

［ 74 words｜2019.7.13｜英字 ］

Malacañang denied on Friday the existence of a memorandum adopting a "no contact apprehension" for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) drivers or operators.

A supposed Memorandum No. 636 on the purported no contact apprehension circulated online.

"The document is fake," Presidential Spokesperson Sslvador Panelo said in a statement.

He said the Office of the President advises the public that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has not signed or caused the release of such document. Celerina Monte/DMS