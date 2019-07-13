Palace denies issuing memo adopting no contact apprehension for TNVS drivers, operators.
Malacañang denied on Friday the existence of a memorandum adopting a "no contact apprehension" for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) drivers or operators.
A supposed Memorandum No. 636 on the purported no contact apprehension circulated online.
"The document is fake," Presidential Spokesperson Sslvador Panelo said in a statement.
He said the Office of the President advises the public that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has not signed or caused the release of such document. Celerina Monte/DMS