President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he would study if he would allow the representatives of United Nations Human Rights Council ( UNHCR) to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country.

Duterte made the statement in a interview with reporters prior to the UNCHR's adoption of a resolution mandating an international review of the Philippine government's war on drugs.

"Let them state their purpose and I will review it," he said when asked if the UNCHR could come into the country and investigate.

"Because if they will only add to the intrigue, they better go to the media and the media will tell them the truth," Duterte said as he urged the media to show all the footage "and that will clear everybody."

Eighteen of the 47-member UNCHR voted for the Iceland-led resolution for the 41st session of the council in Geneva Thursday. On the other hand, 14 member states voted against the resolution while 15 abstained.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo had yet to issue a statement.

Official record of the government showed over 6,000 individuals have been killed since the war on drugs was launched by the administration in July 2016.

But some groups claim 27,000 people have been killed in the anti-narcotics campaign in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS