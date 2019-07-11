まにら新聞ウェブ

7月11日のまにら新聞から

Duterte meets Misuari for 3rd time this year

［ 81 words｜2019.7.11｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte met Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari in Malacanang.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, their third this year. The first meeting happened on February 25 and March 19.

Malacanang has yet to issue a statement regarding the agenda of the meeting.

In Duterte's previous statements, he said he wants to accommodate also what Misuari wanted.

Misuari, who did not participate in the Bangsamoro Organic Law, wants to have a federal system in Mindanao. Celerina Monte/DMS