The Philippine National Police (PNP) said President Rodrigo Duterte’s “very dangerous times ahead” remark is an ''accurate and honest assessment of the emerging global trends'' in terrorism and criminal activities.

Police Colonel Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman, made the statement after Duterte said the government should continue increasing the capabilities of the military and police.

“Since PRRD’s (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's) assumption in 2016, the PNP has been at the receiving end of the national government’s genuine concern for the men in uniform by providing not only for our operational requirements for mission essential equipment, but most notably through morale and welfare services that has considerably uplifted the living standards of uniformed personnel and their families,” said Banac.

“Very dangerous times ahead is PRRD’s accurate and honest assessment of emerging global trends in terrorism, transnational crime, and cross-border criminal activity that require greater flexibility and capability of military and police forces to cope with the challenges and demands for security from internal and external threats,” he said.

Banac said over the last three years, the PNP was able to keep up with their modernization and development plan by buying better equipment and recruitment of more personnel.

“Between now and three years hence, the PNP is in a better position to perform its law enforcement and public safety mandate thru enhanced operational capability,” he said.

“(The) National government has been responsive to the situation,” he added.

Duterte hoped that when steps down as president in 2022, he will leave a strong military and police equipped to challenge enemies of the state, especially terrorism. Ella Dionisio/DMS