The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday said it is not yet confirmed if a Egyptian couple who are reportedly terrorists are in the country.

“On the Egyptian (couple), it’s not yet confirmed,” said Police General Oscar Albayalde in an ambush interview in Cagayan de Oro.

But the PNP chief said there is a a possibility there are foreign terrorists in the Philippines due to past incidents were foreigners were involved in bombings in Mindanao.

“Although yes with the past incidents, there were foreign nationals involved in suicide bombings. We cannot deny that there may be foreigners who can commit the same (action),” Albayalde added.

In a forum in Quezon City Tuesday, security analyst Rommel Banlaoi said based on their intelligence information, Egyptian bombers were instructed by the Islamic State to conduct bombings in the Philippines. They are being coddled by the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu, Banlaoi added.

"This Egyptian couple is very related with the Indonesian couple who mounted the suicide attack in Jolo Cathedral last year," he added.

The military added that information is not yet validated and they have not monitored any presence of two Egyptian bombers.

In his previous interviews, Albayalde said they will strengthen their intelligence monitoring to get rid of and prevent terrorism from the country following the orders of President Rodrigo Duterte to crush the Abu Sayyaf by December 31 of this year. Ella Dionisio/DMS