A suspect in the death of a 15-year old student in a public school in Calamba City, Laguna was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police Colonel Eleazar Matta, Laguna provincial director. told reporters Renando Valderrama was nabbed around 4 am at Barangay Bucal in Calamba City after he felt hungry hiding in the mountains.

Valderrama, a security guard, was spotted by a resident who reported the suspect to the police

"The suspect was arrested through our appeal to the community to report to us information (about the suspect). And it so happened, he was spotted in Baranagy Bucal. The community reported the presence of Valderama," said Matta.

Matta said the barangay where he was arrested is just a few kilometers away from where the incident happened last week.

He said Valderrama was first tracked in the mountains in Los Banos, Laguna but hunger forced him to went down to look for food.

Valderrama said for the last five days, he stayed in the hilly portion of Barangay Masili and go to the lakeside of Laguna de Bay to drink water.

"He admitted doing the crime due to jealousy but he did not elaborate," said Matta.

When he was presented to Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez, Valderrama said he is not aware that he killed the student.

Hernandez gave a P100,000 reward to residents who helped authorities in locating the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS