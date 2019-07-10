Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said on Tuesday he was excited to debate with international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Clooney, along with another foreign barrister, would help Rappler chief executive Maria Ressa, who is facing charges, including tax evasion and cyberlibel.

"Perhaps they are just looking for someone who'd match me," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, when asked about Clooney assisting Ressa.

He said whenever he debates with Ressa, she was "pitiful" because she is not a lawyer.

"She (Ressa) needs also a lawyer...(Clooney) is not only beautiful, (but) she's also sexy," he said.

Panelo said the government was not threatened with Clooney defending Ressa.

Under Philippine law, a foreigner could not practice law in the country.

Panelo said Clooney could just be a consultant or spokesperson for Ressa. Celerina Monte/DMS