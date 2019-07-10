A Japanese wanted in his own country for alleged violation of a copyright law was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration on Sunday.

Bobby Raquepo, head of BI's Fugitive Search Unit (FSU), said apprehended was Romi Hoshino also known as Zakay Romi, 28, He is wanted for being administrator for pirated manga website, the BI said.

Raquepo said Hoshino was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport following a mission order by BI Commissioner Jaime Morente.

The BI said the mission came following a request from the Embassy of Japan in Manila, who sought for help in arresting Hoshino.

Raquepo said the operation was conducted in coordination with Tokyo Interpol.

He said the “Manga-Mura” site where Hoshino was an administrator operated from January 2016 to April 2018.

Morente said the presence of Hoshino in the country is "a risk to public safety and security".

"We are in close coordination with our foreign counterparts who send us information about criminals who might be hiding in the Philippines,” he said.

"The Japanese embassy informed us that they will conduct the necessary coordination with the Israeli and German Embassy regarding the fugitive's deportation to Japan,” he added.

The Association of Copyrights of Japan estimated Manga-Mura's cost of damages to be approximately 320 billion yen ($2.9 billion), which was said to be the worst violation in the history of the Copyright Law of Japan.

Hoshino will be detained at the BI detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings. Ella Dionisio/DMS