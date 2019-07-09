Social Weather Stations (SWS) announced on Monday a new record "very good" net satisfaction rating of President Rodrigo Duterte's performance for June.

According to an SWS survey from June 22 to 26, results showed that Duterte received a +68 "very good" net satisfaction rating, a "new personal record-high" compared to the +66 very good net satisfaction rating in March 2019 and June 2017.

SWS said 80 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied, nine percent were undecided, and 12 percent were dissatisfied with Duterte.

SWS said gross satisfaction rose by one point from 79 percent, with the undecided population rising by one point, while the gross dissatisfaction fell by one point.

"The 2-point rise in President Duterte's net satisfaction rating from March 2019 to June 2019 was due to an increase in Balance Luzon, offset by declines in Mindanao, the Visayas, and Metro Manila," the SWS said in their report.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating went up by nine points in Balance Luzon resulting to a new record-high +65.

It has exceeded the previous record of +60 ''very good'' net satisfaction rating in December 2016.

Net satisfaction rating in Mindanao remained ''excellent'' at +81, ''very good'' in Visayas at +66, and ''very good'' in Metro Manila at +59.

More people in urban areas said they were satisfied giving Duterte a ''very good'' +67 rating, about five points higher than the +62 last March.

Rural areas' total net satisfaction rating fell by one point at +68 ''very good'' net satisfaction rating.

A new record-high rating was also recorded in class E at +68, it spiked by 10 points from +58 in March. It has also surpassed June 2017's record of very good +67.

Duterte's net satisfaction rating remains ''very good'' in class D or the "masa" with record-high +68 in June. Class ABC also gave Duterte a ''very good'' +58 net sartisfaction rating.

The second quarter SWS survey on Duterte's net satisfaction rating was conducted through a face-to-face interview with 1,200 adults with sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.