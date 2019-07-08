Eight inmates escaped from Lamitan City Jail in Basilan province on Sunday morning.

According to Lamitan City Police Station chief Police Colonel Christopher Panapan, the incident transpired around 8:30 am at the city jail located at Sitio Lagasan, Barangay Kulaybato in Lamitan City.

The seven escapees were involved in illegal drugs while the other one was involved in murder case.

They were identified as Arman Acalul; Jemar Usman; Alpa Julasbi; Moumar Ima; Muamar Gandali; Norman Bisal; Roderick Agang; and Taha Morales.

Initial investigation disclosed that Gandali and Bisal sought permission to the only jail guard on duty that they would throw the garbage.

The duty jail guard ordered their trustee, Morales, to open the lock. After getting out of their cell, the two detainees noticed two firearms placed at a vacant cell and immediately took them.

The eight inmates immediately fled towards unknown direction.

Lamitan City Police Station received a call from a concerned citizen about what happened and it immediately dispatched investigators to the city jail.

A hot pursuit operation by the joint military, police and other force multipliers has been launched for the apprehension of the escapees. Ella Dionisio/DMS