The Philippine National Police ( PNP) agreed with the Commission on Human Rights ( CHR) that a "full dress" investigation is needed to determine circumstances of the death of a three-year old girl in an anti-drug operation last Sunday Rodriguez, Rizal.

"The PNP respects the statement of the CHR," said Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in a statement Friday.

"Indeed, a full dress investigation is in order to determine the circumstances surrounding that fateful encounter that claimed four human lives," he added.

Banac said this is why all police operatives who were involved in the operation was placed on administrative relief.

"From day 1 of this national campaign against illegal drugs, government has declared war versus the drug syndicates and all those involved in the illegal drug trade," he said.

Banac said 'those who have taken on a life of crime must be subject to the country's laws while those on the side of the law must observe rigid rules of engagement.

A police report said Myka, daughter of one of the suspects targeted in the operation, was allegedly used as "human shield".

But the mother of the victim said her daughter was not used as shield and no firefight ensued.

CHR, in a statement Thursday. said they will also investigate the incident.

"Collateral damages during police operations may be unavoidable. But there is always the need to investigate to ensure that everything was done to avoid such mishaps and that accountabilities can equally be determined, should there be any lapses or violations," the CHR said.

CHR said the Constitution assures "no person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor shall any person be denied the equal protection of the laws."

"We remind the government, especially our law enforcers in this case, that it is their mandate to ensure that these guarantees are carried out, and not merely dismiss possible human rights violations nonchalantly, as part of their sworn duty to serve and protect the people," it added. Ella Dionisio/DMS