The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said they are trying to find out if a three-year-old girl used as a human shield died during a drug raid last Sunday in Rizal Province.

"That is part of the investigation... we are not taking as is the (police) report" Police General Oscar Albayalde told The Daily Manila Shimbun in an interview on Wednesday.

"When I went to (Rizal Provincial Police Office) and found out the a three years old was victimized, I said to the regional director to conduct an investigation," he said.

Albayalde said it is incumbent upon them to conduct investigation on cases like this. "We don't want to make conclusion," he said.

Asked for the reaction on the comment of Human Rights Watch that police accounts of drug raids are not reliable, Albayalde said they always make conclusions and he does not believe them.

"When did they believe our report? They will never probably readily accept (our report)," he said.

"(It's the) same for us, not because that is the one reported we take it as it is. That's why I said we are now investigating the incident," Albayalde added.

Albayalde vowed to give justice to the victim.

"If someone must take responsible, someone will be responsible," he said.

Myka, daughter of one of the targeted alleged drug suspects, died after she was allegedly used by his father as a human shield. A policeman died along with the suspects in the ensuing shootout. Ella Dionisio/DMS