The Armed Forces of the Philipines (AFP) installed a new Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu commander following a bomb attack in a military camp in Indanan where eight persons died last week.

Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, head of the AFP Western Mindanao Command, f said Brig. Gen. Corlito Vinluan was installed as the new JTF Sulu and 11th Infantry Division commander .

Vinluan replaced Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo Jr., who will be the next head of the AFP Special Operations Command.

"I am here now in Sulu, we install new commander, Brig. Gen. Vinluan from special operations," Sobejana said.

He said Vinluan prior to his new appointment Vinluan was commander of the Light Reaction Regiment.

Sobejana said the bombing has nothing to do with the change of leadership in Sulu.

"No, (it has nothing to do with the incident) it's just that he (Pabayo) is long overdue here. So much exposure in this kind of security environment is not also good. That's why we manage the well-being (of) our officers and soldiers. That is the reason, no other reason. We just see that he is long overdue here," he said.

Sobejana said as the new JTF Sulu commander he instructed Vinluan to seek justice for victims of the bomb attacks and to finish the terrorist group within the year.

"Well best effort, to seek justice for the victims of IED (improvised explosive device) attacks conducted by the terrorist group and to finish the Abu Sayyaf on or before Dec. 31," he said

"They can do that (to finish ASG within the year). As long as the local government, the non government organization, the civil society organizations and even the community as a whole will help us, nothing is impossible," he added. Robina Asido/DMS