Malacanang is set to launch a television program focusing on the works of the Citizens’ Complaint Hotline 8888 and the Presidential Complaint Center.

Dubbed as the "Digong 8888 Hotline," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the one-hour program aims to bridge the gap between government agencies and the people through segments that will directly address the ordinary Filipino’s concerns on various government services.

The TV program, which will air on state-run PTV 4 and its affiliate provincial stations every Thursday, from 2 to 3 pm, shall feature one government agency per week and shall talk about their daily work from the lens of the viewers, he said.

"No less than the Chief Executive himself established this undertaking after he issued Executive Order No. 6 in 2016," said Panelo, who will host the program.

He said the executive order paved the way for the Digong 8888 Hotline as the Citizens’ Complaint Center.

"This currently addresses grievances which deal with government bureaucracy, such as red tape, corruption and complexities of government processes," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel. Celerina Monte/DMS