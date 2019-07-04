Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte's regional political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago endorsed on Wednesday Davao City 3rd District Representative Isidro Ungab to be the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

HNP's statement came after Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte said on Tuesday he might join in the speakership race.

"We understand if President Duterte, because of delicadeza, will not accept the intent of our brother from Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod, Congressman Paolo Duterte, to resolve the conflict among candidates. Therefore, we are endorsing the bid of Congressman Isidro Ungab for Speaker," the Davao regional party said.

Duterte earlier said he would quit as president if his eldest son Paolo would join the race to become speaker.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's former close aide, said Duterte would make true his promise if Paolo would really seek the speakership.

In pushing for Ungab speakership, HNP said the Davao congressman is a four-term congressman and the only lawmaker to hold chairmanships of the Ways and Means and Appropriations committees.

Initially, those who expressed their intention to be Speaker were Taguig City Alan Peter Cayetano, Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

"We suggest that Cong. Alan Peter Cayetano take the Majority Leader position, Cong. Lord Alan Velasco to take the Appropriations Committee, and Cong. Martin Romualdez to head the Accounts Committee," HNP said.

"We earnestly hope that everyone can see the light in this option and move forward with urgency in serving our country," it added.

Duterte earlier said he did not want to meddle in the selection of the Speaker as all those vying for the post are his allies although not all came from his ruling PDP-Laban. Celerina Monte/DMS