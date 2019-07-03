Brig. Gen Ramiro Manuel Rey will be the next head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom).

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. said Rey will assume his post this Friday.

“He's been commander of the Special Forces. He also served as commander of AFP special operations command, special operations guy. At the same time he's been a successful battalion commander, a Special Forces battalion commander,” he said.

Madrigal said Rey is from Tuguegarao. ''Essentially, Nolcom area, so he (is) very well know the language. He also knows the people there and he is a good leader,” he said.

Madrigal mentioned the involvement of Rey during the 2017 Marawi siege operation.

“On the civil military operation effort in Marawi, he served as the head of Task Force Marawi, which coordinated with the local government for the service for the people. So he is good at disaster management,” he said.

Rey will replace Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat.

Last month, President Rodrigo Duterte announced his plan to appoint Salamat as the next Metropolitan Waterworks Sewerage and System (MWSS) Administrator to replace retired Army General Ricardo Morales. Robina Asido/DMS