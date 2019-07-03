Authorities on Monday seized P1.4 million worth of marijuana concealed inside tortilla chip packages at Central Mall Exchange Center in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The chips were placed inside a box came from Illinois, USA and was consigned to a certain Joseph Mariano.

Bureau of Customs said the representative of Mariano was arrested after claiming the parcel which contains 847.20 grams of marijuana amounting to around P1.4 million.

An official said the customs examiners noticed its marijuana-like smell which prompted them to call the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“It was discovered during the conduct of physical inspection by our customs examiners, Marlon Agaceta from the Port of NAIA Law Division Department.

PDEA found the package positive of high-grade marijuana.

The arrested claimant will face charges of violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS