Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade reported on Monday students have availed of free train ride on the first day of its trial run.

In a press conference after the pre-SONA (State of the Nation Adress) forum, Tugade said as of 11 am, about 5,000 students have availed of the free train ride in MRT-3, LRT-2, and PNR as part of the department's Student Free Ride Program.

The program, launched last Thursday, allows students from elementary to college including those studying in technical and vocational schools to ride trains free.

They will also be exempt from paying terminal fees in airports and piers handled and owned by Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).

Students need to present a valid school ID or registration form with picture to avail of the program's benefits.

Starting July 1, the program will start its three-month trial run but Tugade assured that it will be sustained even after the trial. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS