Honasan takes oath as new DICT secretary
Former Senator Gregorio Honasan took his oath of office on Monday as the new secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT), Malacanang said.
President Rodrigo Duterte administered the oath-taking in a ceremony in Malacanang.
"He (Honasan) took his oath of office before PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) just before the Cabinet meeting," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a text message.
He said Honasan joined the Cabinet meeting on Monday.
Honasan, who just completed his six-year term as senator, replaced Acting DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio.
He is the latest Duterte appointee who came from the military.
Honasan is a gradate of the Philippine Military Academy “Matatag” Class of 1971.
Honasan, who was then a colonel, joined the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos.
He co-founded the Reform the Armed Forces Movement, which launched two failed bids to unseat the late President Corazon Aquino. Celerina Monte/DMS