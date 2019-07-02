Former Senator Gregorio Honasan took his oath of office on Monday as the new secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT), Malacanang said.

President Rodrigo Duterte administered the oath-taking in a ceremony in Malacanang.

"He (Honasan) took his oath of office before PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) just before the Cabinet meeting," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a text message.

He said Honasan joined the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Honasan, who just completed his six-year term as senator, replaced Acting DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio.

He is the latest Duterte appointee who came from the military.

Honasan is a gradate of the Philippine Military Academy “Matatag” Class of 1971.

Honasan, who was then a colonel, joined the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

He co-founded the Reform the Armed Forces Movement, which launched two failed bids to unseat the late President Corazon Aquino. Celerina Monte/DMS