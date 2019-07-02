Vessels of the Philippine, Japanese and Indonesian coast guards arrived in Davao City to participate in the Marine Pollution Exercise starting Monday until Friday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesman, said a total of nine vessels are joining the drill which involves responses during oil spills and containment for major incidents.

Other exercises such as firefighting, and search and rescue operations will also be simulated at the Davao Gulf on July 3.

The PLH02 Tsugaru, a 105-meter patrol vessel, represent the Japan Coast Guard. KN Gandiwa, KN Sarotama and KN Kalawai are from the Indonesia Coast Guard while five are from the PCG.

"BRP Batangas arrived from the headquarters of PCG in Manila with more than 200 personnel from different units of PCG last Saturday," he said.

"BRP Malamawi, BRP Cape San Agustin, BRP Panglao and BRP Corregidor were prepositioned in Sasa Wharf and Sta Ana Pier yesterday", he said.

Balilo said a fixed wing aircraft of PCG the BN Islander 251 also arrived at Davao Airport on the same day," he said.

Balilo said the event will be graced by the PCG Commandant, Admiral Elson Hermogino; Director General of Sea Transportation, Agus Purnomo; and JCG Vice Commandant, Vice Admiral Takahiro Okushima will kick off on Tuesday.

Balilo said the drills will also encourage participation and involvement of the stakeholders in the oil industry in the common effort to combat, control and recover oil spill.

Balilo said the exercise is the 22nd bilateral exercise on maritime pollution between the Philippines and Indonesia since 1986.

He said the Japan Coast Guard has been also actively participating in that event since 1995 with the PCG and Indonesia’s DGST (Directorate General of Sea Transportation).

"It is a commitment of the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan in the implementation of the ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Oil Spill Response Action Plan and the Sulawesi Oil Spill Network Response Plan," he added. Robina Asido/DMS