Eight died and 13 were injured as a passenger bus turned turtle as it collided with a passenger bus in NLEX Friday evening.

According to Valenzuela City police, the accident happened around 7 pm involving the bus and an Isuzu Crosswind at the southbound potion of NLEX in Gen. T. De Leon near One Mall.

Investigation revealed both vehicles were going southbound in the same lane when the Isuzu Crosswind decided to slow down due to heavy rains.

The rear portion of the private vehicle was then hit by a passenger bus operated by Buenasher Transport.

The passenger bus swerved to the left and crashed to a concrete median barrier.

Authorities said the impact caused the bus to topple over right side down and twist counter clockwise before halting facing north.

The Isuzu Crosswind was pushed forward and landed to a creek, police added.

Eight bus passengers died on the spot.

Valenzuela police identified the deceased victims as Leo Victorino, Jennifer Fernandez, Joan Salcedo, Mary Grace Alvarez, Maria Paz Mariano, Zeus Lapig, and two more unidentified passengers who were brought at the Rogancio M. Mercado Memorial Hospital.

The driver of passenger bus identified as Victorio Delos Reyes; Marvin Joseph Sipat, driver of the Isuzu, and his passenger; other passengers of the bus including Cherilyn Del Rosario, Michael Abogadie, Nikki Agustin, Rjay Mark Mallari, John Patrick Gayon, Justin Gayon, Neil Bryan Antonio, Jaykee Arriesgado, Leonila Hermogenes, and Rafael Mohan Giron all sustained physical injuries.

Valenzuela police added both vehicles and the e concrete barrier in NLEX sustained great damages. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS