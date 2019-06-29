The Philippine Air Force assures that it ready to take over Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) if ordered by President Rodrigo Rodrigo Duterte.

"In case we will be directed by the president to take over NAIA we do not have any problem on that because the Philippine Air Force is always prepared and ready when it comes to the security and support to our people," Major Aristides Galang, Philippine Air Force spokesman, said Friday.

Galang also assures that the Philippine Air Force ( PAF) has enough personnel to handle the countries' main international gateway.

"We have enough personnel if ever we (have) to overtake or handle NAIA. In terms of security, we have personnel for that... aligning our personnel if we were given directives from the higher-ups," he said.

"We can take over and we can provide the troops needed to support,,,take the security of NAIA," he added.

Galang said as Friday there is no official coordination about PAF's possible takeover of NAIA.

"For now what I know is that the president have mentioned that (our possible) takeover of NAIA is to enhance the security... As of now we were not yet given other details on what will be the role of the PAF if we order to take over NAIA," he said.

"For now we cannot yet say how many personnel needed to man the NAIA because we are still waiting for the details... that will be discussed if we were given a directive," he added.

Last Wednesday, Duterte warned he will order the PAF to take over the NAIA if the security issues at the airport are not addressed. Robina Asido/DMS