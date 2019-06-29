Malacanang has expressed belief that if the presidential elections were to be held today, Vice President Leni Robredo would not win.

"If the elections were held today, there's no chance (for Robredo to win)," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in an interview with reporters on Thursday night.

He cited the "low rating" of the vice president in the surveys.

Panelo made the remarks after Roberdo said anything is possible come 2022 when the next presidential polls will be held.

Asked if presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte would seek the presidency three years from now, the spokesman said she "might rise to the challenge" even if the President warned her from running.

Duterte has said his daughter would only be destroyed by the critics.

Panelo said that Sara has similar attitude with her father and she is also "competent."

Sara earlier said that she would come up with her decision if she would seek the presidency in January 2021. Celerina Monte/DMS