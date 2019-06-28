President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed new head of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology and a retired military general as member of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) board of directors.

Duterte signed the appointment papers of Chief Supt. Allan Iral as the new director of BJMP and that of retired Army general Ricardo Morales on June 25, copies of which were released to the media on Thursday.

Iral, who served as BJMP officer-in-charge since March, has replaced Jail Director Deogracias Tapayan, who retired.

Duterte named Morales to PhilHealth board, representing the indirect contributors.

He earlier announced that Morales would lead PhilHealth amid corruption allegations in the state-run agency. Celerina Monte/DMS