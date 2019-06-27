Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said they are aiming to finish the construction of Sangley Airport by September to meet the November deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte scheduled the deadline for the transfer of flights and other airline operations on Sangley Airport during his surprise visit at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last June 10.

"The president said it should be done by November, so we will meet the deadline," Tugade said .

Tugade added that he ordered to finish the construction two months earlier so the airport will be operational by November.

As of this month, Tugade explained that most areas and structures in the airport are almost done. He said the construction has been ongoing since May last year.

"The runway is already finished. Drainage is 70 to 80 percent completed; passenger terminal is about 40 percent done; and the hangar is 30 percent we will just add the roofing," Tugade said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS