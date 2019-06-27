Newly-elected Senator Ronald Dela Rosa on Wednesday is eyeing for public execution through "firing squad" for drug traffickers in his version of the death penalty bill.

After attending the 2019 Stakeholders' Summit of Civil Security Group- Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agency (SOSIA) in Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said firing squad will make the public hesitate on doing illegal drug activities.

"It should be public execution so people will be afraid, they will not follow (the executed suspect). It should be firing squad at plaza," he said.

"(It will be) live (telecast), covered by the media... so that the people can see that they should not do the same. That will be deterrent," he added.

Dela Rosa said his version of the bill will focus on illegal drugs, especially those traffickers who ship tons of illegal drugs inside the country. He assured the public small-time drug peddlers and drug pushers are spared from execution.

"Not everyone is included, drug peddlers (and) drug pushers are not included. My version of death penalty is for drug trafficking," said Dela Rosa.

"Most urgent (concern) is drugs... despite the fact that (we have) war on drugs, there are still illegal drugs going around," he said.

Asked on criticisms that may face his version of the bill, Dela Rosa said the Commission on Human Rights can do whatever they want.

"It's up to them. Whatever we do they will react," he said.

Dela Rosa was chief of the PNP when the campaign against illegal drugs of the administration was launched.

Based on the record of PNP, since 2016 around 6,000 alleged drug suspect were killed during operations. Ella Dionisio/DMS