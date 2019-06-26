Police General Oscar Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP) named the new director of the Eastern Police District following the relief of its former director for abusing a female cop.

The new director is Police Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan, former deputy regional director for administration in Region 11

In a press briefing, Police Colonel Bernard Banac said the investigation against former director, Police Brigadier General Chris Tambunga is ongoing.

"While the case is ongoing, someone should handle the police services for it to not be affected," Banac said.

Bathan was replaced by Police Colonel Domingo Cabillan who was previously with the PNP Finance Service.

The PNP chief also approved the new designation of Police Colonel Florendo Quibuyen from the National Capital Region Police Office as executive officer of the Directorate for Research and Development upon the recommendation of the PNP Senior Officers Placement and Promotion Board (SOPPB).

Albayalde said the latest reorganization of senior officers occupying key positions in national and regional police offices was prompted by administrative relief of Tambuga and recent retirement of some senior PNP officials. Ella Dionisio/DMS