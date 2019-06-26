The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) said the water level in Angat Dam might breach new record low this week due to lack of significant rainfall.

During a joint hearing of the House committees of Public Works and Highways and Natural Resources of Tuesday, NWRB Executive Director Sevillo David Jr. said water level in the dam might plunge below the record low-level mark of 157.57 meters in 2010.

David said the level in the watershed as of Tuesday morning has reached 158.77 meters, 1.2 meters away from the lowest recorded data

"As of 6 am this morning, the water level in Angat Dam was at 158.77 meters compared to the 2010 scenario which was lowest at 157.57 meters," David said.

"If this situation continues, by the end of this week, the water level could be even lower than the 2010 recorded level of 157.57 meters," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS