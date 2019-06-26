Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said on Tuesday he was not aware of a looming Cabinet revamp.

In a press briefing, Panelo, however, said any revamp would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"As usual, that’s the President’s call," he said.

The reports, quoting a source, said Duterte would implement a Cabinet revamp, specifically citing Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol, who was reportedly on the way out.

"I have not heard of that. Regarding Secretary Piñol, several months ago I already heard that he'd be replaced, (but) there's none," Panelo said.

The reports, quoting a source, said Piñol could be appointed as head of Mindanao Development Authority. Celerina Monte/DMS