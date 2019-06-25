The Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group ( PNP-HPG) on Monday said a law is needed to implement mandatory training for Angkas riders.

In a press briefing, HPG director Brigadier General Roberto Fajardo said it "takes a law" for Angkas riders to have mandatory training with them.

"It takes a law. For the meantime, it's voluntary if they want to undergo training (from us)," said Fajardo.

He said Angkas must send their riders for Motorcycle riding safety training.

"Angkas joined HPG training even before they open... so we cannot make it a mandatory (for now) because it needs a law to make it mandatory. So on their own little way, their social responsibility is sending their riders to join our ongoing motorcycle safety training," said Fajardo.

"As I said not only here (in Manila). It is being conducted nationwide in the different regions," he added.

But in terms of safety, Fajardo said it is better if they are in partnership with Angkas as it can help them in showing examples of disciplined motorists.

He added they have no problem with them as long as they are not violating traffic laws.

Angkas said they are training around 12,000 riders. Some are retraining after they were allowed by the Department of Transportation to operate provisionally last May.

During the event, Angkas turned over 50 modular helmets for HPG to used during their operations.

George Royeca of Angkas' Regulatory and Public Affairs department said "safety" for police officers is their aim in donating these helmets.

Royeca said the helmets are fit for their operation as it has safety features of a full face helmet.

In an interview with The Daily Manila Shumbun, he said they are hoping for more partnership with PNP in the future.

Fajardo said the helmets will be used with the 50 BMW motorcycles donated by another private company.

"I did not order yet the use of those (motorcycles) because there are still no security features... I don't want them (police officers) to use it without safety feature... even if they were trained," he said.

Fajardo said he will deploy the motorcycles by July. Ella Dionisio/DMS