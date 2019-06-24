Nine persons, who said they were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf, were found by police on Saturday.

Recovered were Mohammad Jumdatul Harun, 42,l Abdulnarar Akmad Mohammad, 33; Osri Harun Hudjaima,13; Kasim Ablayan, 16; Samsol Dungun Asmann, 20: Adzmar Aminosa Sinnung, 26; Gun Abdillah Supian, 29; Amil Pulalun, 28; and Simal Aharol 26.

Police said they were believed to be kidnapped by an Abu Sayyaf unit led by Salip Mura.

Personnel of Talipao municipal police station were conducting mobile patrol when they found the victims walking on the road, police said.

''The victims were forcibly taken by the ASG members but were later released because they have no money to give in exchange for their release,'' said a police report.

The nine persons were brought to Talipao municipal police station for proper disposition. DMS